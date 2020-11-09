Letter: Election experience renews faith in electoral process

Regarding “Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots” (Nov. 6): On Election Day, I had the privilege to serve as one member of a bipartisan team of election officials working the Oakville Elementary School polling place in south St. Louis County.
This was my first experience as an election judge. Although the party with whom I am most closely affiliated lost the overwhelming majority of the election contests in Missouri, I must say I was unbelievably impressed with the dedication, professionalism and integrity of the representatives of the St. Louis County Board of Elections and of every member of the team with whom I served. While the job of an election judge does not by any means pay well, the work was very rewarding and only served to renew my faith in our electoral process.
Dan O’Toole • Oakville
