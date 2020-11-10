Letter: Election has fractured hope of a future 'United' States

Regarding "Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration" (Nov. 8): Nearly all the news media have declared Joe Biden as president-elect.
What hypocrisy, what a case of being deaf, dumb and blind. There isn't a United States of America. The damage and disunity of this election has fractured any semblance of unity.
This deplorable situation has gone beyond Democrats versus Republicans or liberals versus conservatives. Our Bill of Rights has been torn and tattered. The First and Second Amendments are abused as never before. Some citizens think the government owes them everything they ask for, regardless of their status. And there are those who would defend their lives and property with deadly force if necessary. People are demanding respect for what they think and say, as long as no one argues a different viewpoint.
Why? Because anyone who thinks differently is branded as a racist, a hater, and oppressor of free speech. Where in our right to free speech does it say other opinions are not allowed? Respect for others, their thoughts, and actions are earned, not demanded.
Biden will never be president of the United States. The divisions created by everyone are too deep, too vile, too hate-filled to hope that Biden can solve, correct or fix them. Yes, I'm pessimistic, but then so is the future of this nation. I truly hope I am wrong, I hope we can achieve cooperation, and that the changes coming will be best for the majority of our citizens.
Phillip Reagan • Wentzville
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.