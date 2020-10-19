Letter: Election isn’t about single issue but about our inner soul

Regarding “Trump, Biden go at it — from a distance — in town halls” (Oct. 15): I believe our country right now is in a serious crisis: a crisis of the soul. As a Catholic priest, I do not know which major political party I want to support. Both parties have failed in promoting a culture of life. They characterize the Catholic vote around one single issue and have divided the American people. Both parties have brought great sadness to my heart as I think about the dignity of human life.
These are all “pro-life” concerns: racism and the many forms of discrimination; the elderly and the chronically ill who are exposed to hidden forms of euthanasia; the undocumented and refugees and how they are welcomed or unwelcomed; the incarcerated; the poor; the underprivileged; those who lack health insurance; climate change and the many issues our world is facing; and the unborn and the ways in which abortion is promoted.
Our crisis is not around a single issue, but it is about our inner soul and how we treat each other. I am saddened by how powerless people feel right now. There is no “Catholic vote” in this country. Catholics will vote for Donald Trump. Catholics will vote for Joe Biden. Catholics must weigh many factors like everyone else. Let us not embrace the enemy of our day, which is indifference, but stand together and desire to be a part of the conversation.
Rev. Timothy M. Kenney • St. Louis
