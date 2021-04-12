Letter: Election itself disproves Jones' claims of bigotry

Regarding "Tishaura Jones wins mayoral race: ‘It’s time for St. Louis to thrive’" (April 7): I offer my hearty congratulations to Tishaura Jones on her recent election as the first Black woman mayor of St. Louis. But in my opinion, her acceptance speech gave mixed signals. She sounded almost Stacey Abrams-like, as if she half expected to lose. She called out “dog-whistle racism,” discrimination and bigotry as key factors in the election, even though in the end she stood at the podium as the mayor-elect. Which is it?