Letter: Election itself disproves Jones' claims of bigotry
Letter: Election itself disproves Jones' claims of bigotry

Reform-minded leaders now at the helm in St. Louis

Tishaura Jones addresses her supporters during her mayoral victory party, late Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Omega Center in St. Louis. Jones, who has been outspoken in her criticism of the criminal justice system’s “arrest and incarcerate” model, will take over leadership of a city in the midst of yet another wave of violent crime after winning election as mayor on Tuesday. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

 Laurie Skrivan

 Regarding "Tishaura Jones wins mayoral race: ‘It’s time for St. Louis to thrive’" (April 7): I offer my hearty congratulations to Tishaura Jones on her recent election as the first Black woman mayor of St. Louis. But in my opinion, her acceptance speech gave mixed signals. She sounded almost Stacey Abrams-like, as if she half expected to lose. She called out “dog-whistle racism,” discrimination and bigotry as key factors in the election, even though in the end she stood at the podium as the mayor-elect. Which is it?

Bill Malec • O’Fallon, Ill.

