Letter: Election official should 'act surprised' when he's fired

Regarding “‘Act surprised that you don’t have a face mask on,’ St. Charles County tells Election Day workers” (Sept. 16): Kurt Bahr, St. Charles county director of elections, should be sure to act surprised when he is told to find another job after he issued a directive telling poll workers to do just that when questioned as to why they aren't wearing a mask.
Wearing a mask is done to prevent passing the virus to others in case a person is contagious but asymptomatic. One would think that a county official would be concerned about that happening on his watch.
Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson
