 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Election official should 'act surprised' when he's fired
0 comments

Letter: Election official should 'act surprised' when he's fired

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Voting Day in St. Charles County

Rachael Holloman, 12, left, waits patiently for her mom, Trish Holloman, to finish voting Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Cottleville City Hall. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Regarding “‘Act surprised that you don’t have a face mask on,’ St. Charles County tells Election Day workers” (Sept. 16): Kurt Bahr, St. Charles county director of elections, should be sure to act surprised when he is told to find another job after he issued a directive telling poll workers to do just that when questioned as to why they aren't wearing a mask.

Wearing a mask is done to prevent passing the virus to others in case a person is contagious but asymptomatic. One would think that a county official would be concerned about that happening on his watch.

Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports