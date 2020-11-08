 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Election reform must have term limits, spending caps
0 comments

Letter: Election reform must have term limits, spending caps

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months

In light of the issues with this election, I believe we need election reform. Here are my suggestions: 1) It is crazy for hundreds of millions of dollars to be spent on electing our representatives. Let’s explore caps based on population. 2) Make truth in advertising realistic. If a political ad makes a provable lie, then the candidate cannot hold the office. 3) We need to limit House members to three two-year terms, the Senate to two six-year terms and the president one six-year term. 4) No retirement pay for federal office holders — make them live on Social Security. 5) Ensure legislative chambers contain no more than 40% lawyers. 6) Any sexual harassment judgments should be paid by the offender, not us.

And finally, no gold-plated health care or first-class air travel for any lawmaker.

Bill Simon • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

Editorial

Up For Discussion: P-D's Editorial Board discusses recommendation for president

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports