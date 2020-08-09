Letter: Election results affirm county’s fear of ‘Better Together’

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column, “It’s a new day in Missouri politics. Black Women Matter.” (Aug. 6): Once again, St. Louis city voters elect/reelect questionable, incompetent candidates such as Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and Treasurer Tishaura Jones. Is there any doubt as to why the vast majority of St. Louis County residents were so adamantly opposed to the “Better Together” movement? I think this election says it all.
J.R. Gitlin • Chesterfield
