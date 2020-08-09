You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Election results affirm county’s fear of ‘Better Together’
"A wave of Black girl magic"

St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner embraces Cori Bush before a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Gateway Arch involving three Black women who won their races. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column, “It’s a new day in Missouri politics. Black Women Matter.” (Aug. 6): Once again, St. Louis city voters elect/reelect questionable, incompetent candidates such as Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and Treasurer Tishaura Jones. Is there any doubt as to why the vast majority of St. Louis County residents were so adamantly opposed to the “Better Together” movement? I think this election says it all.

J.R. Gitlin • Chesterfield

