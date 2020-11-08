Letter: Election volunteering can be valuable student lesson

Regarding “ Election Day: Long lines, heavy turnout, mostly smooth sailing around St. Louis polling places” (Nov. 4): As an instructor of business law at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, I offered my students extra credit to volunteer and work Election Day as poll workers. To receive the credit the student is required to submit a written report of what the student learned.

The best lesson one student learned was a better example of how our system works than any lesson I could offer. The student wrote: “To me the coolest thing about working a polling station is that at each polling place having an even number of Democrats and Republicans is required. So at each individual station inside of the polling place you have one Democrat and one Republican working together to accomplish each task. Obviously it’s done to ensure fairness and honesty, but in a country where everything has become so divided, I found it to be incredibly cool that the one thing we all do to make our voices heard is accomplished by people from opposite sides working together.”