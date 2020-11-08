 Skip to main content
Letter: Election was never just about one issue like abortion
Protests at new Planned Parenthood facility in Fairview Heights

Protestors walked in a procession to join others at a rally against Planned Parenthood at their new facility, 317 Salem Place in Fairview Heights, IL on October 9, 2019. Students for Life of America and pro-life and anti-abortion advocates in Missouri and Illinois joined together for the protest. Last week, Planned Parenthood announced it had been secretly constructing an updated facility in Illinois, 13 miles from the last existing facility in Missouri. Photo by Tim Vizer

 Tim Vizer

Regarding the letter “Pro-Biden column needs to reach one-issue Catholics” (Nov. 2): I would like to point out there are many one-issue voters and many Catholics consider abortion a key issue. However, during the months before the election, Catholic leaders asked the faithful to reflect on all humanitarian and social justice issues when casting their ballots. I hope all voters thoughtfully considered the wide range of issues before voting.

Jack Huether • University City

