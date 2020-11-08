Letter: Election was never just about one issue like abortion

Regarding the letter “Pro-Biden column needs to reach one-issue Catholics” (Nov. 2): I would like to point out there are many one-issue voters and many Catholics consider abortion a key issue. However, during the months before the election, Catholic leaders asked the faithful to reflect on all humanitarian and social justice issues when casting their ballots. I hope all voters thoughtfully considered the wide range of issues before voting.
Jack Huether • University City
