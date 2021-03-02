 Skip to main content
Letter: Election workers need the vaccine as much as anyone
St. Louis County voters drop off ballots

Election worker Jasmin Roberts hands Sarah Mayer an "I Voted" sticker after certifying her ballot outside the St. Louis County Government Center in St. Ann on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. "I feel like this is the most critical election of my lifetime," says Mayer who signed up to be a poll worker for the first time this year. Wednesday is the final day to register to vote in the state of Missouri for the 2020 election. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

 

Regarding "Missouri to expand vaccination effort in mid-March" (Feb. 25): What about election workers? We’re generally older and have been taking the risk of serving the people of Missouri for a year. Many of us have been unsuccessful at getting vaccinated, especially in the urban areas, where higher numbers of voters show up per precinct on Election Day.

We don’t ask much for our service. Protecting our health would be greatly appreciated. April 6 is coming sooner than people think.

Jo Schaper • Pacific 

