Letter: Election workers need the vaccine as much as anyone

Regarding "Missouri to expand vaccination effort in mid-March" (Feb. 25): What about election workers? We’re generally older and have been taking the risk of serving the people of Missouri for a year. Many of us have been unsuccessful at getting vaccinated, especially in the urban areas, where higher numbers of voters show up per precinct on Election Day.
We don’t ask much for our service. Protecting our health would be greatly appreciated. April 6 is coming sooner than people think.
Jo Schaper • Pacific