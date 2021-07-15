Letter: Elections and Constitution merit contentious debate

Regarding Thomas Allen’s guest column “The problems of American democracy are rooted in its constitutional quirks” (July 8): The Republican Party’s actions regarding the election outcome and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack are simply indefensible. They deserve every criticism they receive. But I think Allen’s criticism regarding changes in election rules is somewhat overstated. The 2020 election was particularly difficult because of the pandemic. Many felt that the goal of making voting easier trumped the responsibility of individual states to oversee their own elections.

The Constitution is where I most strongly disagree with Allen. America is a constitutional republic. The Senate is designed to provide some level of protection for less-populated states. The Senate system provided protection from the tyranny of the majority.