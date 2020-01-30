Letter: Electoral College is rigging the presidential election

President Donald Trump was right. The election was rigged. Of course, in typical Trumpian fashion, he accused the other side of having the election rigged in its favor when he knew all along that it was rigged heavily in his own favor.
How can this be? The Electoral College is why. When we vote for president, we do not have a democracy. We can vote for whomever we want, but that matters little. The party elites in each state get to decide who actually votes for president in the Electoral College. How else can a man who lost the popular vote by almost 3 million votes claim the presidency? One person, one vote? Hardly. Depending on where you live, your vote for president can be worth more than what someone else’s vote is.
How do you remedy the situation and restore fairness to our elections? The only way I know of is to repeal the 12th Amendment and abolish the Electoral College. I know that it is highly unlikely to happen in my lifetime. The power brokers in the political establishment would resist (especially in the red states). They would see no advantage for them to give up power for their particular state to the will of all the people in the United States.
Until we abolish the Electoral College, the system will remain rigged.
Don DeWitt • Lemay