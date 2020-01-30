Letter: Electoral College is rigging the presidential election
0 comments

Letter: Electoral College is rigging the presidential election

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
AP FACT CHECK: No 'landslide' election win for Trump

In this Dec. 9, 2016, photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally, in Grand Rapids, Mich. In claiming that he scored “a massive landslide victory” in last month’s presidential election, Trump turned history upside down. In fact, his winning margin in the Electoral College is on the other end of the historical spectrum, far closer to the narrowest win in history than to the widest. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 The Associated Press

President Donald Trump was right. The election was rigged. Of course, in typical Trumpian fashion, he accused the other side of having the election rigged in its favor when he knew all along that it was rigged heavily in his own favor.

How can this be? The Electoral College is why. When we vote for president, we do not have a democracy. We can vote for whomever we want, but that matters little. The party elites in each state get to decide who actually votes for president in the Electoral College. How else can a man who lost the popular vote by almost 3 million votes claim the presidency? One person, one vote? Hardly. Depending on where you live, your vote for president can be worth more than what someone else’s vote is.

How do you remedy the situation and restore fairness to our elections? The only way I know of is to repeal the 12th Amendment and abolish the Electoral College. I know that it is highly unlikely to happen in my lifetime. The power brokers in the political establishment would resist (especially in the red states). They would see no advantage for them to give up power for their particular state to the will of all the people in the United States.

Until we abolish the Electoral College, the system will remain rigged.

Don DeWitt • Lemay

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports