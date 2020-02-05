Letter: Electoral College not rigged. It's fair for both the parties

Regarding the letter, “Electoral College is rigging the presidential election” (Jan. 31): The letter writer stated that President Donald Trump rigged the election through the Electoral College. The Electoral College has been around for a long time, so the same statement can be made about every elected president, and not just Trump.
I think a better example of rigging is what the Democratic leadership has done to Sen. Bernie Sanders.
It would seem that some don’t understand that the Electoral College measures both population and geography. Each state gets two senators, and the number of representatives is based on population. To put this in perspective, remember that Trump won 2,626 counties compared with Hillary Clinton’s 487, which sounds like a pretty “popular” vote to many.
William Grebel • Byrnes Mill