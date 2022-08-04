Letter: Electoral College should be replaced by popular vote

Regarding the editorial “Closing the electoral loopholes that inspired the Capitol insurrection” (July 28): The electoral process complicated the presidential election of 1800-1801 when Thomas Jefferson defeated John Adams in the popular vote but received the same number of electoral votes as Aaron Burr, who had been running to become Jefferson’s vice president. On the 36th ballot, Jefferson became president.

Other similar conflicts have occurred when a candidate with the greater number of popular votes lost to the candidate with the larger electoral vote count. The outrageous conflicts of the last presidential election are just a preview of what is yet to come with 50 states at liberty to select electors.

In my opinion, the case needs to be made to abandon the concept of “electors” and simply elect future presidents by popular vote alone.

Ron Nuetzel • LaBarque Creek, Mo.