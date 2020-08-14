You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Electoral College should’ve been tossed out long ago
Letter: Electoral College should've been tossed out long ago

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “The Electoral College doesn’t bar unfit presidents. It invites them.” (July 12): The legacies of slavery and white supremacy run wide and deep in American society and political life. One such legacy has been the survival and preservation of the Electoral College, which is outdated and does not help us with a vibrant democracy where every person, every vote counts.

I support the National Popular Vote bill, which would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Had the politics of race been less in the last century, the Electoral College would most likely have been relegated long ago to the status of a historical curiosity.

Diana Leskevich • St. Louis

