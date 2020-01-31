Letter: Electric car owners also pay the freight for road upkeep

Regarding the letter: “Electric cars need to help pay for highway improvements” (Jan. 24): We’ve leased or owned a Nissan Leaf for about seven years. Each year, Missouri charges us $75 for a “special fuel” decal. We drive the Leaf about 8,500 miles per year. Missouri's gas tax is 17 cents per gallon. If the Leaf were gas-powered, at about 30 miles per gallon, we would have paid a Missouri gas tax of only $48.17 each year. Over the seven years, we paid about $188 more than we would have if the Leaf were gas-powered.
The average car drives about 11,500 miles per year. At 30 miles per gallon, the annual Missouri gas tax would be $65.17; still about $10 less than what the decal costs, and that does not include the added license-office fees.
Oh, there is even better news: This year, Missouri increased the fee to $81. We electric car owners are such a small segment, the state can do whatever it wishes, and there is no publicity or recourse. Letter writer Charles Hooke can feel good about supporting electric cars in Missouri and a gas-tax increase.
William Moran • Innsbrook