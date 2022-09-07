Letter: Electric vehicle charging stations aren't at full power

Regarding "Missouri to invest $100 million in electric vehicle charging stations" (Aug. 11): I have an electric vehicle and live in southwest Missouri. I recently drove to a Mizzou game, about 220 miles away. I was going to charge my car for the return trip at a ChargePoint Level 3 fast charger in Jefferson City. To my chagrin, the charger had been turned down to Level 2 charging speed, which is about 5% of a good Level 3 charger.

That charger is served by Ameren. I charged there for a couple of hours and went on to Osage Beach, where I encountered another Ameren-served charger, also turned down. After a couple of hours at Osage Beach, I was able to get to Lebanon to a charger served by Liberty Utilities that allowed me to charge 25 times faster than the Ameren chargers.

When I finally made it home, I went online to Ameren's webpage and cross-referenced all their chargers on their map and found that all the "Level 3" chargers served by them in Missouri were turned down. I have an appointment in St. Louis in a couple of weeks, and Ameren's apparent policy of turning down the speed of their chargers makes it a very hard decision whether to drive my car.

In all probability, Ameren received grant funds to install those chargers, but apparently now they don't want to absorb the demand shocks that go along with a good Level 3 charger.

David Cupps • Cassville, Mo.