Letter: Electric vehicle tax credit punishes nonunion makers
Letter: Electric vehicle tax credit punishes nonunion makers

Regarding “Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles” (Nov. 11): I believe this bill is aimed against nonunion workers. Customers who purchase electric vehicles from auto plants represented by the United Auto Workers union will receive a $7,500 credit toward their purchase.

So what will all of the nonunion foreign companies do when they produce electric vehicles and are not part of President Joe Biden’s bill? Will they manufacture elsewhere at a lower cost to them, while their workers in the United States face potential loss of their jobs?

In my opinion, the quality of foreign manufacturers’ automobiles is far better than most produced in the U.S., so why not let foreign manufacturers have a $7,500 refund for purchasing an electric vehicle?

Dale Carroll • Imperial

