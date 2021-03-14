Letter: Eliminate oppressive cash bail and honor the Constitution

Regarding “Illinois Gov. Pritzker visits East St. Louis to tout criminal justice reform, end of cash bail” (March 4): The U.S. Constitution’s most important guarantee, in my opinion, is that a citizen who is arrested is only charged, and is cloaked in the presumption of innocence. When poor citizens are arrested and charged with a crime, many are jailed awaiting trial because they cannot afford cash bail. People with money usually get out of jail. The new Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act changes this double standard by ending cash bail.

The poor citizen who stays locked up may be forced further into poverty by losing a job, an apartment or even parental rights. Metro East and Southern Illinois police departments and prosecutors are against the change. But when cash bail is gone, will our communities be at higher risk? When Philadelphia ended cash bail and poor people were released, they showed back up to court and recidivism did not go up.