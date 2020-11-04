Letter: Eliminate the elderly, and everyone can go maskless?

Regarding the letter "Masks, pandemic precautions are nothing but selfish acts" (Oct. 31): To the letter writer who objects to wearing a mask to protect the elderly, a solution is at hand. Wood chippers could be set up in Forest Park for quick and convenient disposal of the elderly, in addition to any younger folks with conditions (lung disease, heart disease, immune disorders) that make them more vulnerable to the virus. Once the dead wood is thinned from our community, those pesky masks can be thrown away.