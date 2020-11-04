 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Eliminate the elderly, and everyone can go maskless?
0 comments

Letter: Eliminate the elderly, and everyone can go maskless?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Jefferson County Health Department debates mandatory masks

"My body, my choice," chants Dawn Wood of Franklin County as she debates a county mask mandate with its supporters outside the Jefferson County Health Department in Hillsboro as board members are set to make a mask decision on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. "This should be our right," said Wood. "This should not be the government to tell us how to live our lives." Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding the letter "Masks, pandemic precautions are nothing but selfish acts" (Oct. 31): To the letter writer who objects to wearing a mask to protect the elderly, a solution is at hand. Wood chippers could be set up in Forest Park for quick and convenient disposal of the elderly, in addition to any younger folks with conditions (lung disease, heart disease, immune disorders) that make them more vulnerable to the virus. Once the dead wood is thinned from our community, those pesky masks can be thrown away.

Mary Elfrink • Lindenwood Park 

0 comments

Tags

Editorial

Up For Discussion: P-D's Editorial Board discusses recommendation for Missouri Attorney General

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports