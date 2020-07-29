Letter: Eliminating health care during pandemic is despicable
Attacking the Affordable Care Act during the pandemic goes down as President Donald Trump’s most racially divisive act (“Could Trump’s push to undo the ACA cause problems for COVID survivors? Biden thinks so,” July 9). His administration’s recent U.S. Supreme Court filing would abolish the law completely and would derail the health insurance gains made by minorities. Trump’s war against the act includes encouraging states to add new eligibility requirements, and encouraging block grants to cap federal funding to cut Medicaid coverage. Most importantly, the Affordable Care Act has made it illegal for insurers to discriminate against those with preexisting conditions. That protection would be gone if Trump and his enablers have their way.

Decisions not to bolster the act while people suffer and die represents despicable leadership and a path toward even more fatal injustices and inequities. Living with the coronavirus has shown death by inequity is not as clear as a police killing, but it is no less destructive and unfair.

Ed Shew • Lake Saint Louis

