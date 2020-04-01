Letter: Eliminating misinformation should extend to advertising

Regarding the “Paging Dr. Trump (not)” item in the Short Takes editorial (March 28): The Post-Dispatch correctly shamed the president for touting an unproven drug as treatment for the novel coronavirus. “It’s unfortunately common that shady con artists or misinformed know-it-alls tend to spread misinformation during health crises like this one,” said the item.
Yet, in the previous day’s paper, a half-page ad’s headline shouted, “Top Doc Puts New Immune Pill in Spotlight,” an ad for a product that has in the past been promoted for management of aging and acid reflux, among other ailments.
None of these claims has scientific validity; none of these products has undergone rigorous clinical trials according to Food and Drug Administration protocols. Ads such as these promote false hope for positive medical outcomes.
I understand that the Post-Dispatch needs advertising revenue, but I believe the publication of misleading advertising such as this is irresponsible and a disservice to the public.
William Winkler, MD • Villa Ridge
