Letter: Eliminating misinformation should extend to advertising
0 comments

Letter: Eliminating misinformation should extend to advertising

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
FDA Food and Drug Administration sign logo

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md. U.S. regulators warned several companies to stop selling soaps, sprays and other concoctions with false claims that they can treat the new coronavirus or keep people from catching it. The warnings were emailed Friday, March 6, 2020, to companies based in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. and were announced Monday. Nearly all the targeted companies had complied by Monday morning, with mentions of the virus or products to treat it taken off their websites. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

 Jacquelyn Martin

Regarding the “Paging Dr. Trump (not)” item in the Short Takes editorial (March 28): The Post-Dispatch correctly shamed the president for touting an unproven drug as treatment for the novel coronavirus. “It’s unfortunately common that shady con artists or misinformed know-it-alls tend to spread misinformation during health crises like this one,” said the item.

Yet, in the previous day’s paper, a half-page ad’s headline shouted, “Top Doc Puts New Immune Pill in Spotlight,” an ad for a product that has in the past been promoted for management of aging and acid reflux, among other ailments.

None of these claims has scientific validity; none of these products has undergone rigorous clinical trials according to Food and Drug Administration protocols. Ads such as these promote false hope for positive medical outcomes.

I understand that the Post-Dispatch needs advertising revenue, but I believe the publication of misleading advertising such as this is irresponsible and a disservice to the public.

William Winkler, MD • Villa Ridge

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports