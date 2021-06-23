 Skip to main content
Letter: Eliminating vacant properties would help crime issue
Letter: Eliminating vacant properties would help crime issue

Crime is a huge problem in St. Louis. I have a very simple yet complex solution to the problem: Eliminate vacant properties.

One vacant abandoned property on a block invites crime and lowers real estate values. The city of St. Louis has more than 23,000 of such properties, most owned by the Land Reutilization Authority and acquired due to unpaid property taxes.

I have worked in this field my whole adult life, including 30 years at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. In that time, I was in charge of selling vacant foreclosed properties in Milwaukee. We were able to accomplish this effort in a average of four months time. St. Louis takes years to sell properties, often because of aldermanic pressure, a fear of demolition, and overly strict rules about who can buy properties.

A successful program might include a strong data system to manage the properties, engaging the private sector to sell and buy the properties, bulk sales to qualified investors, urban homesteading programs to buyers who will live in the houses, realistically low pricing, effective advertising and flexibility. Properties that are too costly to repair should be demolished, with new properties replacing them. Little of this is presently taking place in St. Louis.

The solution to vacant properties is not difficult but requires hard work, political will and leadership.

Paul Dribin • Webster Groves 

