Letter: Eliminating vacant properties would help crime issue

Crime is a huge problem in St. Louis. I have a very simple yet complex solution to the problem: Eliminate vacant properties.

One vacant abandoned property on a block invites crime and lowers real estate values. The city of St. Louis has more than 23,000 of such properties, most owned by the Land Reutilization Authority and acquired due to unpaid property taxes.

I have worked in this field my whole adult life, including 30 years at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. In that time, I was in charge of selling vacant foreclosed properties in Milwaukee. We were able to accomplish this effort in a average of four months time. St. Louis takes years to sell properties, often because of aldermanic pressure, a fear of demolition, and overly strict rules about who can buy properties.