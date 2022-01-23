Letter: Elimination of vaccination mandates ignores history

Regarding “Proposed Missouri vaccine mandate restrictions raise workers’ rights, religious belief debates” (Jan. 13): What dangerous threats to health, safety and welfare will our citizens confront as Missouri state legislators potentially open the flood gates on eliminating vaccine mandates, not just against the coronavirus?

Mandatory vaccination programs are proven, accepted measures that prevent the spread of deadly contagious diseases. The history of vaccine development goes back decades, if not centuries: smallpox (1796), rabies (1885), cholera, tuberculosis (1930s), polio, measles, rubella (mid-1900s). Mandatory vaccination against polio have eliminated domestic cases in the U.S. since 1979. Tuberculosis, smallpox, measles and others are rare because of vaccine mandates for school children.

In 2014, Missouri lawmakers mandated that students at public universities living on campus be vaccinated against contagious/deadly meningitis. Yet, lawmakers are now poised to do a complete about face on vaccinations.

Since 2020, the coronavirus has killed more than 850,000 in the U.S. Omicron quickly became the dominant variant, producing record numbers of cases and hospitalizations. Health care workers, praised as frontline heroes, feel like history is repeating itself as they continue fighting this disease primarily among the unvaccinated.

It is lawmakers’ duty to protect citizen’s health, safety and welfare. Yet Missouri legislators are debating the elimination of vaccine mandates. What has happened in Missouri that we may eliminate a proven, accepted health care practice for preventing the spread of contagious deadly diseases? We must recall the history of infectious diseases and enormous costs to humanity as lawmakers debate eliminating mandatory vaccinations. Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.

Nancy Luetzow • Kirkwood