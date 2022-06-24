 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Emancipation only applied to those states in rebellion

Dellwood Juneteenth Parade and Celebration

Blake Mayes, 8, and his dad, Curtis Mayes, walk past vendors during the Dellwood Juneteenth Parade and Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

 David Carson, Post-Dispatch

Regarding “Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities” (June 19): It should be noted that, contrary to many statements in news articles, the Emancipation Proclamation did not end slavery in the U.S. It ended slavery in those states that were in rebellion. The slaves states that did not secede (Missouri, Kentucky, Maryland, Delaware and West Virginia) were not affected. Missouri adopted its own Emancipation Proclamation as part of the state constitution in 1865. Slavery in the U.S. was ended entirely and prohibited by the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Michael Hart • University City

