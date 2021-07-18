 Skip to main content
Letter: Emergency rooms should refuse unvaccinated patients
Letter: Emergency rooms should refuse unvaccinated patients

Regarding “St. Louis-area leaders seek to boost vaccination rates” (July 15): I have a very simple solution to address Missouri’s low vaccination rates: If someone visits the emergency room and tests positive for the coronavirus, hospitals should require proof that the person has been vaccinated. No proof? Then the person must go elsewhere to be treated.

Taxpayers and insurance companies should not be expected to pay the medical bills of people who, for whatever silly reason, have not been vaccinated. I believe such a policy would double the vaccination rates. And if this results in some people dying at home, so be it.

B. Hall • Chesterfield

