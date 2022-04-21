 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Empathy gap defines difference between GOP and Democrats

Medicaid Expansion Missouri

In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Maxine Horgan, left, and Barbara Nyden attend a Medicaid expansion rally at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. A Missouri judge says Gov. Mike Parson can no longer deny Medicaid health care to thousands more newly eligible adults. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem issued the order Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (Liv Paggiarino/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File)

Regarding "Supreme Court decision may kill Missouri GOP attempt to dump Medicaid expansion" (April 18): Why do Missouri legislators want to repeal Medicaid expansion? It seems to me that their political philosophy of small government conservatism always takes center stage when the topic centers on helping low-income families lead healthier, more productive lives, or when the state needs to hire more child welfare advocates.

Democrats seem to care more about their constituents than Republican lawmakers do. There seems to be a fairly wide empathy gap between the two parties. In fact, studies have been done to measure the size of that gap. For more on that subject, I suggest George Lakoff's "Moral Politics: How Liberals and Conservatives Think."

Republican legislators in Jefferson City want to make the availability of Medicaid contingent upon their "control" of each budget year's allowance for those services. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out how that need for control will manifest itself.

Maybe we need to take a hard look at how the two political parties interpret our state motto: "The welfare of the people shall be the supreme law."

Susan Cunningham • Pacific  

