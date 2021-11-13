Letter: Enable local police to cooperate with federal officials

Regarding "When Missouri repealed a key gun law, few protested. The result: More deaths than ever" (Nov. 8): Missouri is called the Show-me State. To me, that means Missourians are not easily deceived. They're conservative and need adequate evidence to believe something.

But it looks like our elected Missouri officials have a different understanding of who Missourians are. Recent decisions regarding the coronavirus seem to be made based on party affiliation, not medically proven evidence.

Now we have Missouri legislators telling our local police agencies not to cooperate with federal law enforcement agencies regarding national gun laws. The Second Amendment Preservation Act makes it illegal and financially disastrous for our local police to do so. What a clever disguise and con-job from our Jefferson City wanna-be autocrats. What’s next out of Jefferson City, some law that makes it illegal for Missouri judges to demand truthful witnesses when the defendant might be Sen. Josh Hawley?

Jim Mittino • St. Louis