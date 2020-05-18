Letter: Encountering a maskless person could be deadly
This pandemic all started with an asymptomatic person interacting with various groups, resulting in the spread of coronavirus infections. In short, people may be sick and not know it, and thus infect most of those they come in contact with. This is not a hoax, nor is it about rights.

I will soon be 79 and the fright level when I see someone without a mask approaching is the same as a mass murderer approaching with a gun. I think of my own situation or that of my wife, who has lung conditions, or someone who is diabetic, has heart disease, is obese or has any other health issues. In my opinion, those who belligerently refuse to wear a mask in public should be arrested and prosecuted for reckless endangerment. As a civil society, we should not deny those less fortunate the freedom of access to which we all are entitled.

Daniel Spener • Chesterfield

