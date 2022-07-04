Letter: End aldermanic courtesy to restore good governance

Regarding “St. Louis alderman backs tax break for low-income housing rehab that was blocked” (June 28): The article makes clear that aldermanic courtesy is anathema to good government. Former Alderman Tammika Hubbard, who tried to block McCormack Barron Salazar’s Preservation Square project, was not looking out for the best interests of the city or her constituents. Aldermanic courtesy contributed to the corruption indictments of Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad. Aldermanic courtesy must end immediately if we are to have good government.