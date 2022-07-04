 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: End aldermanic courtesy to restore good governance

Board of Freeholders holds first meeting,

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, center top, welcomes the new Board of Freeholders to the aldermanic chambers at St. Louis City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The group met with only its St. Louis County- and state-appointed members; the city appointees have yet to be approved. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “St. Louis alderman backs tax break for low-income housing rehab that was blocked” (June 28): The article makes clear that aldermanic courtesy is anathema to good government. Former Alderman Tammika Hubbard, who tried to block McCormack Barron Salazar’s Preservation Square project, was not looking out for the best interests of the city or her constituents. Aldermanic courtesy contributed to the corruption indictments of Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad. Aldermanic courtesy must end immediately if we are to have good government.

Steven R. Bettlach • St. Louis

