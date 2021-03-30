Letter: End corporate welfare to help city ax the earnings tax

Regarding the editorial "St. Louisans should vote Yes on Prop E to save the earnings tax once again" (March 24): The Editorial Board wrote in favor of St. Louis voters retaining the 1% earnings tax. While we concede the board’s point that the earnings tax brings in significant revenue for the city, we do not agree that the earnings tax is the only way to keep the city’s public services afloat.
In February, the city approved one more major property tax abatement and other subsidies worth millions of dollars for a new downtown apartment complex. The city is stuck in a loop where it has given away so many property tax (and other) incentives that is has forced itself to rely on the earnings tax. It doesn’t have to be this way. Fixing this problem would secure revenues while phasing out a tax that hurts the city’s economic, employment and population growth.
Most large cities in the United States do not have local income taxes. They rely more on sales and property taxes that are less detrimental to growth. Ending corporate welfare should be the primary objective in replacing the tax. If the city did that along with raising some alternative taxes, smart budget cuts, implementing further pension reforms, sharing services with the county, and capitalizing on privatization opportunities, St. Louis could continue to fund necessary services without the earnings tax.