Letter: End corporate welfare to help city ax the earnings tax

Regarding the editorial "St. Louisans should vote Yes on Prop E to save the earnings tax once again" (March 24): The Editorial Board wrote in favor of St. Louis voters retaining the 1% earnings tax. While we concede the board’s point that the earnings tax brings in significant revenue for the city, we do not agree that the earnings tax is the only way to keep the city’s public services afloat.

In February, the city approved one more major property tax abatement and other subsidies worth millions of dollars for a new downtown apartment complex. The city is stuck in a loop where it has given away so many property tax (and other) incentives that is has forced itself to rely on the earnings tax. It doesn’t have to be this way. Fixing this problem would secure revenues while phasing out a tax that hurts the city’s economic, employment and population growth.