Letter: End Missouri’s death penalty. Murder is not justice.

Regarding the editorial “Executions dwindle as public support falls. End this barbarism, already.” (Dec. 22): People and institutions have often resorted to executions to punish, silence, and otherwise maintain control of those they fear. Historically, those considered to be acting differently or illegally have often been executed (out of retribution) using cruel, barbaric methods from crucifixion and lynching to, more recently, injection with lethal drugs. Some even refer to these atrocities as necessary means of social control, often equating them with “justice.”

The United States, unlike other developed nations, still executes its citizens. The good news is that 36 of our 50 states do not currently use what I regard as state-sanctioned murder. Increasingly, people, institutions and state governments reject the idea that the use of the death penalty should be part of public policy. The bad news is that Missouri is one of the few outlier states actively using capital punishment.

Missourians who embrace the evolving standards of decency as to how human beings should be valued and treated with dignity should demand that our legislators and governor immediately repeal, in the name of justice and humanity, this antiquated and outrageous public policy. Justice does not and cannot include murder.

Tom and Donna Walmsley • St. Peters