Letter: End the search for evidence against Darren Wilson
Letter: End the search for evidence against Darren Wilson

Prosecuting Attorney announces no charges for former Ferguson officer

Tory Russell interrupts the end of a press conference after St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell announced no charges for former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson for shooting and killing Michael Brown Jr. on August 9, 2014 in Clayton on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Bell said his administration reopened the case and spent five months reinvestigating. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

Regarding the editorial “New investigation, same disappointing result for Michael Brown’s family” (Aug. 2): We have now had three different groups who have looked at the Michael Brown case. First there was former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch, then came former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and then most recently, current St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. All came up with the conclusion that there was not enough evidence to prosecute Officer Darren Wilson.

In addition, the editorial refers to Bell’s Conviction Integrity Team reviewing of cases where McCulloch may have “railroaded innocent defendants into wrongful convictions.”

I was curious as to how many wrongful convictions have been found?

Three investigations and six years seem long enough.

Bob Zangas • Ballwin

