Letter: Ending nuclear annihilation threat is truly pro-life
0 comments

Letter: Ending nuclear annihilation threat is truly pro-life

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1945: Atomic Bomb

This photo made by a U.S. Army automatic newsreel camera, shows the test explosion of the world's first atomic bomb at Alamagordo, N.M., on July 16, 1945. The test, known as Trinity, of the plutonium bomb capped a $2 billion effort, unprecedented in those times. (AP Photo)

 FILE

In a world with enough nuclear missiles on hair-trigger alert to potentially end all human life, the pro-life movement focuses its attention mostly on ending abortion. But wouldn’t eliminating nuclear weapons be a more essential, urgent and effective pro-life goal?

Consider that the effort to ban abortion is, realistically, an exercise in futility. Women continue to have abortions, and at about the same rate, whether they are legal or not. Meanwhile, the atomic-age executioner’s sword hangs over all of us at every moment, while few seem to care or even notice. In an era of nuclear proliferation, can we afford to continue this collective sleepwalk toward the edge of the abyss?

It’s time we all woke up to this insanity and realized what’s at stake. If we love and value life, we should make worldwide abolition of doomsday weapons the most important moral cause of our time. What other cause, goal or achievement will matter if we don’t survive our deadliest inventions? What could be more pro-life than ending the threat of nuclear annihilation?

Michael McGrath • Affton

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports