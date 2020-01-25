Letter: Ending nuclear annihilation threat is truly pro-life

In a world with enough nuclear missiles on hair-trigger alert to potentially end all human life, the pro-life movement focuses its attention mostly on ending abortion. But wouldn’t eliminating nuclear weapons be a more essential, urgent and effective pro-life goal?
Consider that the effort to ban abortion is, realistically, an exercise in futility. Women continue to have abortions, and at about the same rate, whether they are legal or not. Meanwhile, the atomic-age executioner’s sword hangs over all of us at every moment, while few seem to care or even notice. In an era of nuclear proliferation, can we afford to continue this collective sleepwalk toward the edge of the abyss?
It’s time we all woke up to this insanity and realized what’s at stake. If we love and value life, we should make worldwide abolition of doomsday weapons the most important moral cause of our time. What other cause, goal or achievement will matter if we don’t survive our deadliest inventions? What could be more pro-life than ending the threat of nuclear annihilation?
Michael McGrath • Affton