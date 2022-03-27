Letter: Energy independence is key to fending off US adversaries

Regarding “GOP wants to end Russian oil imports to US, boost production” (March 2): In my opinion, President Joe Biden’s energy policies are designed to destroy our energy independence. It’s true construction was just under way on the Keystone pipeline when Biden canceled it. But if it had been allowed to move forward this past year, it may have deterred Russian President Vladimir Putin.

We can now provide support to Ukraine to combat Putin, but the real objective should have been to try to deter him from starting the invasion. Energy independence is a key element in projecting the international strength to have a chance at accomplishing this. Wind and solar capability will not provide energy independence now. Perhaps some day these will make a contribution to our strength. But they cannot be allowed to distract us from what works now.

We are the only nation that can effectively be a deterrent to Russia, China and others. Energy independence is essential to our being able to do that. We need leaders who protect and grow our energy capabilities.

Tom Lawrence • Ballwin