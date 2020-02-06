Letter: Engelbreit and her artwork speak truth and justice

Regarding “How did Mary Engelbreit get so woke?” (Feb. 2): Hurrah for Mary Engelbreit. She has long encouraged us in her cheerful art, which is easily recognized locally, perhaps globally. Now she speaks further: not merely through colored pencils and markers but verbally, proactively with courage and in black and white. She reminds us to seek truth and justice on the American landscape, at a time of urgency, when we can all make a difference.
If Engelbreit cannot march, let us make her the cheering queen upon a float as we bear a banner of her art and words.
Bretta Ribbing • Manchester