Letter: Engelbreit and her artwork speak truth and justice

Illustrating a legacy

Mary Engelbreit, renowned illustrator, is documented in her studio on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in the Central West End of St. Louis. Engelbreit, who is originally from St. Louis, is widely known for her greeting cards and children's book illustrations. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

 Lexi Browning, Post-Dispatch

Regarding “How did Mary Engelbreit get so woke?” (Feb. 2): Hurrah for Mary Engelbreit. She has long encouraged us in her cheerful art, which is easily recognized locally, perhaps globally. Now she speaks further: not merely through colored pencils and markers but verbally, proactively with courage and in black and white. She reminds us to seek truth and justice on the American landscape, at a time of urgency, when we can all make a difference.

If Engelbreit cannot march, let us make her the cheering queen upon a float as we bear a banner of her art and words.

Bretta Ribbing • Manchester

