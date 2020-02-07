Letter: Engelbreit should stick to just drawing and stay out of politics
0 comments

Letter: Engelbreit should stick to just drawing and stay out of politics

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
Illustrating a legacy

Mary Engelbreit, renowned illustrator, is documented in her studio on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in the Central West End of St. Louis. Engelbreit, who is originally from St. Louis, is widely known for her greeting cards and children's book illustrations. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

 Lexi Browning, Post-Dispatch

Regarding “How did Mary Engelbreit get so woke? St. Louis artist known for cute drawings isn’t holding back” (Feb. 2): There was a time when Aisha Sultan wrote columns about family life. Now she writes about politics, namely how bad Republicans are.

Sunday, I was happy to see an article about Engelbreit, a longtime, beloved artist in St Louis. Engelbreit’s products and cards were always sweet with lovely images. I was shocked at the hate and angst she spewed about our president. Plus, she said she didn’t care if this decreased her sales and followers. I am not surprised that the Post-Dispatch printed such hatred, but Sultan must have been thrilled to put all that in her interview, too. I am very disappointed with the Post-Dispatch, Sultan and most of all, Engelbreit.

Why do I feel if Engelbreit had not adopted her biracial granddaughter, she would not make such an issue about Michael Brown and produce cards about it? No matter the politics, keep your hatred of one party out of your publication that I look forward to reading. We get enough hatred in the news all day, every day. Mary Engelbreit, try to find peace.

Patricia Viamontes • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports