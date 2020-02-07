Letter: Engelbreit should stick to just drawing and stay out of politics

Regarding “How did Mary Engelbreit get so woke? St. Louis artist known for cute drawings isn’t holding back” (Feb. 2): There was a time when Aisha Sultan wrote columns about family life. Now she writes about politics, namely how bad Republicans are.
Sunday, I was happy to see an article about Engelbreit, a longtime, beloved artist in St Louis. Engelbreit’s products and cards were always sweet with lovely images. I was shocked at the hate and angst she spewed about our president. Plus, she said she didn’t care if this decreased her sales and followers. I am not surprised that the Post-Dispatch printed such hatred, but Sultan must have been thrilled to put all that in her interview, too. I am very disappointed with the Post-Dispatch, Sultan and most of all, Engelbreit.
Why do I feel if Engelbreit had not adopted her biracial granddaughter, she would not make such an issue about Michael Brown and produce cards about it? No matter the politics, keep your hatred of one party out of your publication that I look forward to reading. We get enough hatred in the news all day, every day. Mary Engelbreit, try to find peace.
Patricia Viamontes • St. Charles