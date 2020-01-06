Letter: English philosopher inspires contemporary wisdom
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., dismisses the impeachment process against President Donald Trump saying, "I'm not an impartial juror. This is a political process."

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 Associated Press

To the members of the U.S. Senate, especially Sens. Mitch McConnell, Roy Blunt and Lindsey Graham (with apologies to Sir Thomas More): It profit a man not to sell his soul for the world, but for Trump?

Edward Williams • Crystal City

