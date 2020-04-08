Letter: Enlist all primary care doctors in coronavirus fight

Today was another slow day at my office. We’ve converted most visits to phone calls, and most of our patients are at home waiting. But right now, the St. Louis Health Department needs our help.
Let’s enlist all our primary care providers in the fight against COVID-19. Most are probably waiting, like I am in my office, wondering how best to help out. As our hospital-based colleagues meet the surge of hospitalized patients, we can start doing the work that will let us safely get back to normal life.
I propose every patient diagnosed with coronavirus should be assigned a primary care provider. Providers would contact the patients and direct them into an effective quarantine. They would get the names and phone numbers of all that patient’s close contacts and quarantine them as well. They would report this information to the Health Department.
Over time, a picture would develop showing us where the infection is spreading and how fast. Centralized guidance and record keeping by the Health Department, plus decentralized infection control measures executed by all the primary care providers, can end this ordeal a lot sooner than any other plan I’ve heard.
Barnes-Jewish, SSM and Mercy employ most of the primary care teams in St. Louis. Now is the time for them to join the fight.
Michael Barron M.D. • St. Louis
