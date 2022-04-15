Letter: Enough about GOP, cover Senate Democratic candidates

Regarding “ St. Louis beer heiress joins race for U.S. Senate ” (March 28): As a supporter of Missouri state Sen. Scott Sifton, I was surprised that there was so little explanation of why he dropped out of the Senate Democratic primary and gave his support to Trudy Busch.

One would think that only Republicans are running for Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat. I’m tired of reading about all the antics of Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt. It seems to me, as an avid Post-Dispatch reader, there’s been little coverage regarding the Democrats who want a shot at this coveted seat.