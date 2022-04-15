 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Enough about GOP, cover Senate Democratic candidates

  • 0
Democratic Senate debate in Hillsboro

Democrats running for U.S. Senate met at a candidate forum in Hillsboro on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. From left to right: Spencer Toder, Timothy Shepard, Lucas Kunce, Jewel Kelly, Scott Sifton and Gena Ross. (screengrab)

Regarding “St. Louis beer heiress joins race for U.S. Senate” (March 28): As a supporter of Missouri state Sen. Scott Sifton, I was surprised that there was so little explanation of why he dropped out of the Senate Democratic primary and gave his support to Trudy Busch.

One would think that only Republicans are running for Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat. I’m tired of reading about all the antics of Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt. It seems to me, as an avid Post-Dispatch reader, there’s been little coverage regarding the Democrats who want a shot at this coveted seat.

Kathy Quinlan • Ladue

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News