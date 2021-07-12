Letter: Enough already. Punish those who refuse the vaccine

Regarding "St. Louis area health officials urge all residents to wear masks indoors as delta variant takes hold" (July 1): I can't believe we are once again facing mask mandates because of the delta variant of the coronavirus. What is wrong with us? Why do we coddle those who refuse to get the vaccinations by claiming it is their right? We are bribing them with gift cards, lottery winnings, etc., to go do the decent thing and get vaccinated.

I think those who have gotten vaccinated should take action against the remainder who have refused to do so. I believe the government should get involved and assess some sort of penalty against those who are flagrantly thumbing their noses at the vaccine.

There should be a financial penalty assessed via a deduction made against their Social Security checks, or they should be denied Medicare coverage. Or the government could withhold an amount from their annual federal income tax refund.

Stop the insanity and let's take whatever steps necessary to rid us of the coronavirus.

Stu Leventhal • Wildwood