Letter: Enough questioning about reasons behind mass shootings
Letter: Enough questioning about reasons behind mass shootings

Man charged with 4 counts of murder in California shooting

This undated photo provided by the Orange Police Department shows Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, a 44-year-old Fullerton, Calif., man who is the suspect in a shooting that occurred inside a counseling business in Orange, Calif., on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. A child was among four people killed Wednesday in the shooting at a Southern California office building that left a fifth victim wounded and the gunman critically injured, police said. (Orange Police Department via AP)

Regarding “Man charged with 4 counts of murder in California shooting” (April 2): Another mass shooting. Another investigation. Quickly we move on from what happened to asking the question as to why it happened. We try to find something about the shooter that makes him different. Perhaps it was mental illness, estrangement from loved ones, post traumatic stress syndrome or revenge.

Finding out why never brings any of the dead back. The “how” explains the depth of the tragedy. Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez used a gun, lawfully purchased with a multi-round clip and firing in semi-automatic mode.

In my opinion, it’s easier to buy a gun than it is to vote. How long will we put up this?

Charles Nester, M.D. • Webster Groves

