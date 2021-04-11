Letter: Enough questioning about reasons behind mass shootings

Regarding “Man charged with 4 counts of murder in California shooting” (April 2): Another mass shooting. Another investigation. Quickly we move on from what happened to asking the question as to why it happened. We try to find something about the shooter that makes him different. Perhaps it was mental illness, estrangement from loved ones, post traumatic stress syndrome or revenge.
Finding out why never brings any of the dead back. The “how” explains the depth of the tragedy. Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez used a gun, lawfully purchased with a multi-round clip and firing in semi-automatic mode.
In my opinion, it’s easier to buy a gun than it is to vote. How long will we put up this?
Charles Nester, M.D. • Webster Groves