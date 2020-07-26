Letter: Enough with the cover-ups, the lies and obstructionism

I believe President Donald Trump is a practicing autocrat who demeans freedom of the press and blames selected scapegoats for his failures. He blames “those people” for taking our jobs. Yet, the fact is that corporate leaders, including Trump himself, still ship manufacturing jobs to other countries to avoid paying Americans a living wage. Example: The company Epoch, headquartered in New York City, manufactures Trump's "Make America Great Again" hats in China.
Trump has brought shame upon America’s honor. He has betrayed our allies, unilaterally breaking treaties and agreements. He has insulted authentic American war heroes such as the late Republican Sen. John McCain and military Gold Star families.
Since his inauguration, this president, playing on Americans' fears and insecurities, has promoted and capitalized on lies. This administration has practiced more obstructionism and cover-ups than the Missouri Department of Transportation has concrete barriers and Walgreens and CVS have cosmetic displays.
I think Trump’s election was a mistake. His legacy will cause America to suffer domestically as a civil society, and worldwide as a nation due to his lack of principles.
Election Day, Nov. 3, can be a magic moment. Let us repeal the past. As McCain said, “We are a country with a conscience.”
Jim Mittino • St. Louis
