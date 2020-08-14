Letter: Ensure disabled community not forgotten in this crisis

In Missouri and throughout the United States, millions of older adults and people with disabilities access support through Medicaid’s Home and Community Based Services program. These services empower people to live safely and with independence in their own homes.
Coronavirus outbreaks abound in nursing homes and other congregate settings. Home and community-based services are proven to be a safer and more cost-effective model of care. Unfortunately, these service providers have faced crisis-level workforce shortages since before the pandemic. The need for relief has reached a fever pitch.
In May, the House of Representatives included dedicated relief funding for home and community-based services in the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act. Two months later, the Senate introduced the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools Act, and disability advocates were disappointed at the lack of funding for the Home and Community Based Services program and other protections.
There is still time for our elected officials to reach a compromise. If we go any longer without this important provision, it will be clear that the various members of the disability community are not so much the forgotten faces of the pandemic but the willfully ignored.
Cindy Clark • St. Charles
Chief executive, Emmaus Homes
