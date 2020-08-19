Letter: Ensure voting-by-mail goes uncorrupted by taking steps

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Mask up and show up” (Aug. 16): I propose a different method to ensure President Donald Trump cannot undermine the election. Instead of telling at-risk people to put on a mask and go in to vote, take the following steps immediately: 1) Congress should vote additional funding to the Postal Service and be ready to override any presidential veto. 2) All mail-in ballots should be given top priority over all other mail and should be required to be delivered in no more than three days. 3) Federal law enforcement officials should be devoted to monitoring and stopping all political interference from other countries especially Russia, China and Iran. 4) When ballots are received, have checks and balances in place to count them. 5) Make the mail-in ballots more user-friendly so there is little chance of a ballot being disqualified for improper completion.
President Trump has openly admitted that by funding the Postal Service he could hurt his own chances of reelection. If we are truly still one of the great countries in the world, we will take the necessary steps to make the election a level playing field for both sides.
Mark Helbig • Fenton
