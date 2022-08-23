Letter: Entire region must step up help to address homelessness

Regarding “Another cry for help: South Grand exec says homeless troubles ‘worst I’ve seen’” (Aug. 18): Since moving back into St. Louis from the suburbs 16 years ago, I have frequented the great restaurants and interesting shops along South Grand Boulevard. I agree the numbers and misbehaviors of the mentally ill and/or homeless have increased in the past year or two.

I’ve long wondered: If a homeless/compromised person — or two dozen of them — wandered around say Chesterfield, what would happen to them? I suspect that by nightfall they would find themselves shipped into St. Louis for treatment. Some would say that the city has the programs and facilities to deal with their problems, but the city’s programs are strained now.

So, I would like to challenge St. Louis County, and surrounding counties, along with hundreds of area towns to get involved with solutions. I would suggest they establish local facilities and programs to deal with the mentally ill and the homeless (besides their jails, of course). If that is too much, donate substantial money to the city programs. And voters should start electing progressive candidates who are willing to tackle the problem.

Rich Seifert • St. Louis