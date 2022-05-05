Letter: Entitlement threats should alarm Republican seniors

Regarding Mark Rudloff's guest column "Take it from a Republican, a cancer is growing within the GOP" (April 28): I'm an independent and even voted for Reagan in 1980, but I believe Rudloff's claims the GOP can't affect him because he's 73 years old is wrong.

I wonder if Rudloff has read Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott's "rescue America" plan. Besides raising taxes on the lowest earners, he proposes to end Medicare and Social Security. This is not a new issue. Former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan once said his only problem with Donald Trump was that he wasn't cutting Social Security.

The Republican Party has spent the last 40 years cutting taxes for the wealthy and corporations. If there is a cancer in the GOP, Rudloff and others like him opened the door to it.

Steven Campbell • Barnhart