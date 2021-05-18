 Skip to main content
Letter: Environmental racism didn't apply to Carter Carburetor
Letter: Environmental racism didn't apply to Carter Carburetor

In my opinion, the editorial "Environmental racism began long ago. It has to stop now." (May 11) is biased and inaccurate. I believe the Editorial Board wrongly used the long-closed Carter Carburetor company in north St. Louis as an example of “environmental racism.” The board asserted that “racial zoning decisions made decades ago deliberately concentrated polluting industries (like Carter Carburetor) near Black neighborhoods or prevented Blacks from living anywhere but near industrial areas.”

Carter Carburetor opened in 1909 in a working class neighborhood of tens of thousands of both whites and Blacks (though Blacks weren't allowed to work there). That same year, about a block away, an improved Sportsman’s Park opened and mostly white Browns and Cardinals teams played there till 1966. Most fans were white, and segregated seating didn't end until the 1940s.

Carter Carburetor shut down in 1984 and yes, we know that St. Louis and Major League Baseball were segregated for most of that period, but I believe the thesis as I quoted above is simply race mongering that is seen far too often on Post-Dispatch opinion pages. It should be noted polluting manufacturers were located throughout our area's white neighborhoods as well. 

Jim Nelson • Chesterfield 

