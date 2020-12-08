 Skip to main content
Letter: eopen libraries; they’re needed now more than ever
Letter: eopen libraries; they’re needed now more than ever

Regarding “St. Louis libraries closing Nov. 26 due to virus, but curbside still available” (Nov. 20): Grocery stores, doctor offices, emergency rooms, retail stores and hair salons remain open. Schools are trying to remain open, and restaurants are adapting. So why do buildings in the St. Louis library system remain closed, and Saturday curbside is being eliminated? It seems library services are more important now than ever. This lack of accountability to the taxpayer is concerning.

Jane Marschner • Des Peres

