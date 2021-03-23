Letter: Equality Act would prohibit sexual orientation discrimination

Regarding the letter "U.S. senators should vote against the Equality Act" (March 17): I would like to thank the letter writer for providing this concise summary of reasons of why our senators should approve the Equality Act. The Act would prohibit discrimination against individuals based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Our country is founded on the value of equality for all people, yet somehow we still struggle to uphold the most basic protections for our LGBT+ neighbors, not to mention other minorities. Clearly we still have a long way to go in achieving our professed ideals.