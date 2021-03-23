 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Equality Act would prohibit sexual orientation discrimination
0 comments

Letter: Equality Act would prohibit sexual orientation discrimination

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Equality Act Religion

A gay pride rainbow flag flies with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., in April 2019. In 2021, the Equality Act that would extend federal civil rights protections to LGBTQ people is a top priority of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress. 

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Regarding the letter "U.S. senators should vote against the Equality Act" (March 17): I would like to thank the letter writer for providing this concise summary of reasons of why our senators should approve the Equality Act. The Act would prohibit discrimination against individuals based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Our country is founded on the value of equality for all people, yet somehow we still struggle to uphold the most basic protections for our LGBT+ neighbors, not to mention other minorities. Clearly we still have a long way to go in achieving our professed ideals.

I have little faith in Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley in voting in favor of this bill, given how red Missouri is. However, it's worth pointing out that it costs individuals like the letter writer absolutely nothing to treat her fellow citizens with the same respect and dignity that she expects from others. Our communities thrive when we support one another, not deny certain members full participation in them. "Love thy neighbor as thyself," as the Bible says.

Ray Holmes • St. Louis 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports